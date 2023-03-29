New Zealand
1News

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

By Lisa Davies, 1News Reporter
59 mins ago
Murder accused David Charles Benbow at his trial

Murder accused David Charles Benbow at his trial (Source: 1News)

The jury has retired in the murder trial of 54-year-old Christchurch prison guard David Benbow, accused of killing his friend Michael McGrath.

He’s accused of murdering Halswell builder McGrath in a fit of anger and jealousy after discovering he was in a relationship with his ex-partner Jo Green.

The body of the alleged victim has never been found, the .22 rifle the Crown says was used as a murder weapon is missing, and no forensic evidence was found at Benbow’s house, where police say McGrath was killed.

In the High Court at Christchurch Justice Jonathan Eaton summed up the case for the jury.

”You must put aside all feelings of emotion, whether they be sympathy or prejudice... sympathy for Mr McGrath and his family.. a family who haven't seen their son for six years and believe that he is dead. But don't know where he is.

"Sympathy for Jo Green. Sympathy for the Benbow children. Sympathy for Mr Benbow and the predicament he faces. All those feelings must be put aside, as must feelings of prejudice. Prejudice particularly against a person who was accused of killing someone else."

Both mothers, family and friends of the alleged victim and the accused killer sat on opposite sides of the public gallery throughout the trial.

Michael McGrath

Michael McGrath (Source: Supplied)

In summing up the Crown case Justice Eaton told the jury: “The Crown say he (David Benbow) had every reason to be angry and upset and motivated to cause harm to Michael McGrath".

"You know the last known arrangement by Michael McGrath was for the two men to meet at 9am at Candys Road on the 22nd May.

"The Crown case is they did meet there, Michael McGrath has not been seen since and the only logical and reasonable explanation is that David Benbow killed Michael McGrath."

He then summarised the defence case.

"The defence say the Crown case alleging Michael McGrath was murdered by David Benbow shortly after 9am on 22 May has been completely answered by the electricity evidence."

"If you accept Mr Beatty's opinion and you find that Mr McGrath was still at home and using electricity in his home after 9am... then every other aspect... simply falls away. That's the defence case.

Justice Eaton told the jury they should not be motivated by a desire to hold someone accountable for McGrath's disappearance.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

More Stories

Man arrested following 3 kidnapping attempts in Waikato

Man arrested following 3 kidnapping attempts in Waikato

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow over the alleged incidents.

11:09pm

Man who fired at officers in Stratford taken into custody

Man who fired at officers in Stratford taken into custody

The man was holed up at a home on Achilles St for several hours before being taken into custody this afternoon.

5:33pm

0:41

Posie Parker tomato juice dousing was 'assault' - National

Posie Parker tomato juice dousing was 'assault' - National

4:38pm

0:34

Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

2:44pm

Ski fields welcome snow as cold front sweeps across South Island

Ski fields welcome snow as cold front sweeps across South Island

Tue, Mar 28

0:49

Public in danger as gang members shoot at wrong homes

Public in danger as gang members shoot at wrong homes

Tue, Mar 28

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

24 mins ago

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

36 mins ago

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

49 mins ago

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

59 mins ago

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

2:19

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video