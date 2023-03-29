Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Brooke Shields claims Andre Agassi smashed trophies over Friends cameo

11:52am
Brooke Shields has claimed her ex-husband Andre Agassi was so enraged by seeing her finger-licking stalker cameo in ‘Friends’.

Brooke Shields has claimed her ex-husband Andre Agassi was so enraged by seeing her finger-licking stalker cameo in ‘Friends’. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Brooke Shields says her ex-husband Andre Agassi smashed all his tennis trophies in a drug-fuelled fit of jealous rage after watching her film her finger-licking role in Friends.

The Blue Lagoon actress, 57, played Erika in the sitcom who stalked Matt Le Blanc's character Joey Tribbiani in a 1996 episode that included a scene of her licking the actor’s hand at a restaurant.

She told the New Yorker about how Andre, 52, who she married a year after his appearance on the show was aired, “co-opted” her cameo: “Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out.

“He said, ‘Everybody’s making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behaviour.’

“I’m, like, ‘It’s comedy! What is the matter with you?’”

Brooke added his fury didn’t stop by storming out and said he also went home and “smashed all his trophies” in anger – which she branded drug-induced “irrational behaviour”.

Andre admitted in his autobiography to taking crystal meth, with Brooke claiming she later heard he was on during the rage incident.

She and the former world tennis number one ended up getting divorced in 1999 due to the athlete’s battle with addiction.

Brook also said Friends producers initially didn’t want her to do her “crazy” stalker cackle during her episode – or “the licking of his fingers” to show how much she was fixated on Joey.

But after being talked into it, they decided to put both in the show, leading Brooke – who now has daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, with her 59-year-old husband of 22 years Chris Henchy – to be offered her sitcom Suddenly Susan.

She added: “All of a sudden, the energy changed, and all these men in suits started coming into the studio.

“The next day, I was asked if I wanted to do my own television show.”

EntertainmentTelevision

SHARE

More Stories

BBC confirms Top Gear series halted after Freddie Flintoff crash

BBC confirms Top Gear series halted after Freddie Flintoff crash

"We’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year," the broadcasting giant said in a statement.

Fri, Mar 24

Kiwi actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

Kiwi actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

The Jurassic Park star is now on a new chemotherapy drug which he will continue to receive monthly for the rest of his life.

Sat, Mar 18

2:13

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Pedro Pascal slept through Game of Thrones eye-gouging scene

Sun, Mar 12

Netflix making live-action One Piece from popular manga

Netflix making live-action One Piece from popular manga

Tue, Mar 7

Chris Rock finally speaks publicly about Will Smith's Oscars slap

Chris Rock finally speaks publicly about Will Smith's Oscars slap

Mon, Mar 6

0:49

Watch: Matty McLean chats about winning Treasure Island

Watch: Matty McLean chats about winning Treasure Island

Thu, Mar 2

8:10

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

24 mins ago

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

35 mins ago

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

48 mins ago

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

59 mins ago

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

2:19

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video