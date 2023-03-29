Auckland added to Cliff Diving World Series circuit

With backdrops like the Eiffel Tower, Sydney Opera House and Adriatic Sea, the Cliff Diving World Series is not for the faint of heart — although Kiwis will now be able to soak in all the action live.

Organisers announced the series has added Auckland to the circuit as the seventh and final stop of this year's competition with Takachiho in Japan and Stockholm in Sweden also new features.

Kiwi cliff diving judge Simon Latimer said he hoped Kiwis would come out in November to see the action, with competitors diving from platforms more than 20m high and hitting the water at speeds of up to 85km/h while performing tricks.

"Just thinking back to the event we did in Paris in last year, we had around 50,000 people crammed in around the Eiffel Tower," Latimer said.

Latimer added the Auckland event is going to be down at the viaduct in the Wynyard Quarter area.

Although finer details are yet to be confirmed around the Auckland event, competitors will compete for the Kahekili Trophy in November with the men's competition being performed at 27m and the women's competition taking place at 21m.