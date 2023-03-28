New Zealand
1News

Ski fields welcome snow as cold front sweeps across South Island

39 mins ago

Ski fields have received a flurry of snow as a polar blast sweeps across the South Island today.

Cardrona reported 5cm of snow at the ski field's base, with around 20cm snow drifts towards the summit.

Video from Mt Hutt showed blizzard-like conditions at the base area from around 9am.

A dusting of snow was also seen at Coronet Peak, Treble Cone and The Remarkables.

Much of the eastern side of the South Island will experience a temperature drop of 10 to 15 degrees in less than 24 hours.

NIWA's Chris Brandolino told Breakfast this morning the sudden drop was due to shifting winds.

"Winds are coming from the south and it's a big puff of cold air so the South Island's really going to bear the brunt of the cold air.

"A small taste of winter in late March."

Invercargill could see its coldest March day since 2009 today, while the likes of Queenstown, Lake Tekapo and Alexandra could see temperatures plummet to below zero tomorrow morning.

Brandolino said it was unusual for this time of year but not unheard of.

New ZealandWeather NewsDunedin and OtagoChristchurch and Canterbury

