Counting Crows cancel Wellington show due to illness

Counting Crows have cancelled tonight's Wellington show due to illness.

In a statement, promoters Live Nation said the 1990s hitmakers would not be able to go ahead with the show that was set to be held at the Michael Fowler Centre tonight.

"Counting Crows and Live Nation share the disappointment of ticket holders at this late news and apologise for any inconvenience caused," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, it will not be possible to reschedule the Wellington performance during the current tour schedule, therefore full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders via their original payment method."

The Wellington show was to be the last on the band's New Zealand tour, after shows in Christchurch and Auckland last week.