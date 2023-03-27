11,171 Covid-19 cases last week, 37 deaths

The number of new Covid-19 community cases has remained steady over the past week, while there are 37 more virus-related deaths.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, March 21, to Sunday, March 27.

The rolling average of new daily cases is 1605, as compared to 1593 the week prior. A total of 11,258 new community cases have been reported - up slightly from 11,171 in the previous period.

Thirty-seven more people with the virus have died – compared to 24 deaths last week.

Of the people who have died, one was in their 30s, two were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s, and 10 were aged over 90.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of these people, 18 were women, and 19 were men.

Two were from Northland; 10 were from Auckland region, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Tairawhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, two were from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, one was from Whanganui, four were from Wellington region, nine were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, two were from Southern.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2662.

Last week's positive cases are located in Northland (301), Auckland (950), Waikato (757), Bay of Plenty (431), Lakes District (239), Hawke's Bay (352), MidCentral District (361), Whanganui (116), Taranaki (296), Tairāwhiti (84), Wairarapa (146), Capital and Coast (740), Hutt Valley (353), Nelson Marlborough (440), Canterbury (1970), West Coast (139), South Canterbury (157) and Southern District (1217).

As of midnight Sunday, there were 211 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.