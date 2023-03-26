Entertainment
Associated Press

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

11:50am
Andrew Lloyd Webber with his wife Madeleine Lloyd Webber and son Nicholas Lloyd Webber.

Andrew Lloyd Webber with his wife Madeleine Lloyd Webber and son Nicholas Lloyd Webber. (Source: Getty)

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

“His whole family is gathered together, and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed by a representative. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son's side with other loved ones.

Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records,” which was based on the book “The Little Prince.” He also worked on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theatre album.

Nicholas is Webber's son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill, also the mother of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has four other children.

