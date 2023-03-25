Rugby
Poua power as Hurricanes claim third in Super Rugby Aupiki

By Jessica Dermody, 1News Sport Reporter
20 mins ago
Hurricanes Poua.

Hurricanes Poua. (Source: Getty)

The Hurricanes have finished their season with a 29 to 24 win over the Blues, to claim third in Super Rugby Aupiki.

The Poua got themselves out to a 21 - 0 lead in 18 minutes, two of which scored by second five-eighth Monica Tagoai, as the Blues failed to fire in the opening quarter.

The Aucklanders would find their feet in a classy move off a set-piece, stand out winger Jaymie Kolose crossing the white paint for the fifth time in the short season, and then again through the forwards just before half time.

The Hurricanes headed into the sheds with a 21 - 14 lead.

The second half saw an improvement on a scrappy first stanza, the Blues mounting a comeback through loose forward Tafito Lafaele.

A late push by the Blues through an incredible kick try would have left many at Hamilton's FMG Stadium on the edge of their seats, but it wasn't to be - the Hurricanes victorious to finish their Super Rugby Aupiki season in third with a 29 - 24 win.

The Grand Final will see the Chiefs Manawa looking to defend their title against South Island team Matatū.

