New Zealand
Fire alarm sees passengers evacuated from Auckland Airport

59 mins ago
Auckland Airport's international terminal evacuated after fire alarm.

Auckland Airport's international terminal evacuated after fire alarm. (Source: 1News)

Auckland Airport's international terminal was briefly evacuated due to a fire alarm this afternoon.

A 1News reporter at the scene said the fire alarm went off around 3pm.

Many people stayed inside the terminal until they were told to leave by airport officials.

Fire and Emergency NZ arrived and made sure the terminal was safe, with passengers now being let back inside.

Auckland Airport is cordoned off with yellow tape.

Auckland Airport is cordoned off with yellow tape. (Source: 1News)

Travellers were left standing outside the door leading to the international arrivals area for around 30 minutes.

People standing outside Auckland Airport after it was evacuated this afternoon.

People standing outside Auckland Airport after it was evacuated this afternoon. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency NZ and Auckland Airport have been approached for comment.

Video Stories

