World
1News

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

14 mins ago

A kissing machine for long-distance couples has been invented by a Chinese startup.

The device, accompanied by an app, connects to users' smartphones and employs motion sensors, which collect kiss data and pair with silicone lips, to simulate kissing.

Although the device is intended to connect long-distance couples, and was inspired by China's severe Covid-19 lockdown measures, users are also able to download kissing data submitted by others on the app.

The MUA, named after the sounds people make they kiss, also captures and replays sound and warms up slightly during the experience.

Zhao Jianbo, who founded Siweifushe, which released the MUA as it's debut product, said he was inspired by not being able to meet his girlfriend due to lockdowns.

He focused his graduate studies on the lack of physical intimacy in video calls, and wanted to authentically recreate the physical experience of relationships.

The device is priced at 260 yuan (NZ$61) and two weeks after its release, Siweifushe has sold over 3,000 kissing machines and received about 20,000 orders.

User reviews have been mixed, with many complaints relating to the device's discomfort and lack of a tongue.

WorldTechnologyAsia

SHARE

More Stories

Watch: Zebra runs loose in downtown Seoul after escaping zoo

Watch: Zebra runs loose in downtown Seoul after escaping zoo

The zebra, a two-year-old male named Sero, was tranquillised and brought back to a zoo.

7:28am

0:29

3D-printed rocket launch in US ends in failure, no orbit

3D-printed rocket launch in US ends in failure, no orbit

Most of the 33-metre rocket, including its engines, came out of the company's huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

8:39pm

The battle to save Cambodia's river dolphins from extinction

The battle to save Cambodia's river dolphins from extinction

Thu, Mar 23

Nuclear submarines, not-so-secret security pacts - let’s talk AUKUS

Nuclear submarines, not-so-secret security pacts - let’s talk AUKUS

Thu, Mar 23

2:03

Google lets public test ChatGPT rival Bard

Google lets public test ChatGPT rival Bard

Wed, Mar 22

Ignoring experts, China's sudden zero-Covid exit cost lives

Ignoring experts, China's sudden zero-Covid exit cost lives

Tue, Mar 21

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

0:30

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

30 mins ago

'Potential' for violence at Posie Parker rally

6:42

'Potential' for violence at Posie Parker rally

40 mins ago

Emergency housing motels 'positive' experience for many - Govt report

31:53

Emergency housing motels 'positive' experience for many - Govt report

8:43am

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

8:29am

French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages

0:26

French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video