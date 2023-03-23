Te Ao Māori
1News

Taika Waititi teaches Rita Ora te reo phrases for lyrics

1:08pm
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Rita Ora has revealed husband Taika Waititi has been sharing te reo Māori with her - and she's incorporated phrases into her lyrics.

The British singer was speaking to BBC Radio 1, who released a clip of her discussing the last lyrics she had written down.

Ora explained how Waititi spoke te reo and had been sharing his knowledge with her.

“I was learning words to put in my songs, so there’s a lyric that, it says ‘kiss me’ and in Māori... I hope I’m saying it right, it’s ‘homai te kihi’.

“It’s a really beautiful language, so that’s basically what my lyric is there,” she added.

After plenty of speculation, the pair earlier this year confirmed that they are indeed married.

EntertainmentMusicTe Ao Māori

SHARE

More Stories

Jewel accuses mother of 'embezzling' her $160m fortune

Jewel accuses mother of 'embezzling' her $160m fortune

The US singer's album Pieces of You is one of the best-selling debut albums of all time.

12:14pm

Fans in tears as they meet K-pop star AleXa in Auckland

Fans in tears as they meet K-pop star AleXa in Auckland

AleXa performed a dance with some of those who showed up to meet her in central Auckland today.

Wed, Mar 22

2:44

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Wed, Mar 22

Ed Sheeran on mental health struggles after death of friends

Ed Sheeran on mental health struggles after death of friends

Wed, Mar 22

Lizzo to play one-off NZ show

Lizzo to play one-off NZ show

Wed, Mar 22

Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

Tue, Mar 21

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

14 mins ago

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

2:14

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

19 mins ago

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

23 mins ago

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

0:23

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

42 mins ago

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video