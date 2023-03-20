'Stress levels are high' - Trans Kiwi on Posie Parker rhetoric

Members of New Zealand's transgender community have expressed concern over the increasing anti-trans rhetoric being expressed overseas, and worry it's becoming more common here.

Over the weekend, a demonstration involving the controversial anti-trans rights speaker Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, in Melbourne was attended by neo-Nazis.

About 30 people from the National Socialist Movement arrived in support of Keen-Minshull on Spring St in Melbourne's CBD, SBS News reports.

The group reportedly held signs calling transgender people offensive names, and repeatedly performed the Nazi salute.

Back home in New Zealand, Caitlin Spice told 1News that the demonstration had left her and her friends feeling anxious.

"I'm feeling pretty s***, actually. Stress levels are high," said Spice.

"The worry is that we might start moving backwards, like we're seeing in other countries like the US."

Spice acknowledges that progress has been made in terms of trans rights.

"We've been making small bits of progress, and we're actually most of the way there already," she said.

"People can change their driver's license details, their birth certificates, the passports and stuff, so we're doing OK."

However, she worries that these gains may be lost in the future.

"The worry is, is that even though while we're holding the line here in New Zealand, things might start going back," she said.

Immigration New Zealand says it's reviewing whether Keen-Minshull will be able to enter the country.

It expects to be ready to make a call at the end of the week "at the latest".

Keen-Minshull is the holder of a United Kingdom passport, meaning she's able to travel to New Zealand without needing to apply for a visa in advance.

However she'll still need to apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which requires the applicant to declare any previous convictions or removals/exclusions from other countries.

Immigration New Zealand told 1News that Keen-Minshull is the holder of a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

Political response

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins didn’t want to comment on the process, but condemned people who used free speech to create division.

"Anybody exercising their right to free speech, whatever the circumstances are, should be mindful that we don't want to incite hateful behaviour or violence. In fact, it's illegal to do so, and I think everybody should bear that in mind," Hipkins said.

The Green Party is calling for Immigration New Zealand to deny Posie Paker entry.

"After what we’ve seen in Australia, I do think we should be acting with urgency to put public safety at the forefront," said Green Party immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March.

The ACT Party said it was up to Immigration New Zealand to apply the law.

"It’s not up to a tiny minority to pressure the government into using a heckler’s veto. Her views may be unpopular and even offensive or hurtful to some people, but that’s not a reason to ban her from coming here," said ACT’s Immigration Spokesperson James McDowall.