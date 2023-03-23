For sale: One former Auckland fire station

If you've ever dreamt of living in an old fire station, now you can - for a price.

The former Mount Roskill Fire Station at 504 Mount Albert Road was built in 1927 and was the oldest station in the city. It was designed by Arthur Palmer.

The fire station in 2023. (Source: Supplied)

Lovingly restored by its owners, who purchased it when it was a state of disrepair, it now features two interconnected living spaces, four bedrooms and naturally, plenty of of garage space.

It has been listed at tender, with the closing date on April 18. The CV for the property is estimated to be $2.4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigel, who restored it with wife Beverley, said the project was bigger than they anticipated when they purchased it at tender. The fire service moved out as fire trucks were getting to big for the property.

Using the original plans from 1927 they were able to recreate parts if the home with similar details as the original.

Yes, it does come with a pole, and the buyer can even buy a fire engine along with the property.

The renovated interior of the Mt Roskill Fire Station (Source: Bayleys )

"Somebody will get to love it, as we've loved it," Nigel said of the property.

"It's a cool building."

There is resource consent to build a four-bedroom stand-alone home on the property as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mt Roskill fire station in 1927. (Source: Supplied)

It is being marketed by Annabel Marshall of Bayleys Ponsonby.