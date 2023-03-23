Rugby
1News

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

By Victor Waters, 1News Sport Reporter
17 mins ago
Jordie Barrett and Craig Bellamy at Melbourne Storm training

Jordie Barrett and Craig Bellamy at Melbourne Storm training (Source: Getty)

Some eyebrows have been raised this week after images emerged of All Blacks utility Jordie Barrett rubbing shoulders with top Melbourne sports teams.

Barrett is making the most of his All Blacks rest week in the Victorian capital, visiting AFL club Richmond's facilities and the NRL side the Melbourne Storm, where he wore team kit during a training session.

The stand-down rest week is part of the All Blacks' 2023 planning around player load and minutes - leading players can't play more than five consecutive Super Rugby matches.

"There's always a danger, don't worry about that!" chuckled Hurricanes coach Jason Holland sarcastically when asked if he feared Barrett could be persuaded to join another code.

Holland stressed there's no need for concern, saying that the trip is meant to benefit the Super Rugby side.

"Jordie's got a lot more to do in union in New Zealand yet.

"It's great for a player to have a personal development week, so he's gone over, he's not doing much training.

"He was in Richmond for a day picking up a few things around kick and catch which is obviously vital for Jordie.

"He's not doing much with the Storm but is taking in their environment, they've obviously got a pretty special coach (Craig Bellamy) there and the things he can learn and come back and enlighten me with will be great as well."

The 26-year-old has made no secret of his admiration for the NRL and has previously said he'd relish an opportunity in the 13-man code.

However it remains a pipe dream for Barrett, who is focused on the upcoming World Cup for the All Blacks this year.

RugbyAll BlacksHurricanes

SHARE

More Stories

Analysis: Robertson's challenging path to ABs coaching legacy

Analysis: Robertson's challenging path to ABs coaching legacy

The road to becoming an All Blacks head coaching great will not be straightforward for Scott Robertson, writes Brodyn Knuckey.

Wed, Mar 22

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

Whitelock, Reece injuries bring Razor back down to earth at Crusaders

The All Blacks coach elect must juggle Super squad as two key players face lengthy stints out after Crusaders' thrilling victory over the Blues.

Wed, Mar 22

1:56

Razor's rise: Timeline of how Robertson became All Blacks coach

Razor's rise: Timeline of how Robertson became All Blacks coach

Wed, Mar 22

Scott Robertson to be All Blacks coach after World Cup

Scott Robertson to be All Blacks coach after World Cup

Tue, Mar 21

2:17

Robertson's breakdancing allowed at All Blacks - on one condition

Robertson's breakdancing allowed at All Blacks - on one condition

Tue, Mar 21

1:12

Opinion: At last! Robertson decision a triumph of common sense

Opinion: At last! Robertson decision a triumph of common sense

Tue, Mar 21

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

16-year-old among 5 arrested over spate of Feilding crimes

12 mins ago

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

2:14

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

17 mins ago

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

21 mins ago

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

0:23

Watch: Australian senator in police scuffle at Posie Parker rally

40 mins ago

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

New Zealand better off outside AUKUS - Helen Clark

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video