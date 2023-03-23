Canes coach laughs off Jordie Barrett code switch 'danger'

Some eyebrows have been raised this week after images emerged of All Blacks utility Jordie Barrett rubbing shoulders with top Melbourne sports teams.

Barrett is making the most of his All Blacks rest week in the Victorian capital, visiting AFL club Richmond's facilities and the NRL side the Melbourne Storm, where he wore team kit during a training session.

The stand-down rest week is part of the All Blacks' 2023 planning around player load and minutes - leading players can't play more than five consecutive Super Rugby matches.

"There's always a danger, don't worry about that!" chuckled Hurricanes coach Jason Holland sarcastically when asked if he feared Barrett could be persuaded to join another code.

Holland stressed there's no need for concern, saying that the trip is meant to benefit the Super Rugby side.

"Jordie's got a lot more to do in union in New Zealand yet.

"It's great for a player to have a personal development week, so he's gone over, he's not doing much training.

"He was in Richmond for a day picking up a few things around kick and catch which is obviously vital for Jordie.

"He's not doing much with the Storm but is taking in their environment, they've obviously got a pretty special coach (Craig Bellamy) there and the things he can learn and come back and enlighten me with will be great as well."

The 26-year-old has made no secret of his admiration for the NRL and has previously said he'd relish an opportunity in the 13-man code.

However it remains a pipe dream for Barrett, who is focused on the upcoming World Cup for the All Blacks this year.