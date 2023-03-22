Spike in syphilis cases prompts warning from health officials

A sharp increase in syphilis cases has prompted a warning from the Ministry of Health and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) for Kiwis to protect themselves and others from contracting the sexually transmitted infection.

There were 487 cases of infectious syphilis in 2022, with 289 reported between June and December last year, according to new data from ESR. It comes after 449 cases were reported the year prior.

The number of syphilis cases saw a 41% jump between June and December last year – rising from 99 cases between January and March, to 140 between October and December.

It comes after a steady decline in the number of cases since 2019.

The rise in cases late last year were largely among men, with men who have sex with men recording an 81% increase between January to March last year, ESR said. There was also a spike in syphilis cases among men who have sex with women, with a 76% increase between January to March, and October to December last year.

Most cases of syphilis continue to be reported in men aged between 20 to 39, with the majority among European/other ethnicities (174 cases); followed by Māori (167 cases); Pasifika (66 cases); Asian (49 cases); Middle Eastern, Latin American and African (13 cases); and unknown (19 cases).

The majority of the cases were in Auckland with 309 cases, followed by Waikato with 55 cases, and Wellington with 35 cases.

Impacts of syphilis

If left untreated, the sexually transmitted infection can affect the brain and other organs, as well as increase the risk of getting HIV.

Unborn babies are especially at risk. Syphilis in pregnancy can lead to stillbirths, congenital abnormalities, and severe illness in babies.

ESR public health physician Dr Julia Scott said "one concerning impact" of the rise in cases is the possibility of transmitting the illness to unborn babies, called congenital syphilis.

"Congenital syphilis is completely preventable, and our aim should be zero cases," Scott said.

"In Aotearoa, the number of cases of syphilis identified in pregnancy and in babies remains higher than it should be, with six cases of congenital syphilis reported in 2022.

"Māori and Pacific people are disproportionally represented in cases of syphilis during pregnancy and congenital syphilis."

Early symptoms of non-congenital syphilis include a sore or ulcer at the site of infection, usually the genitals, anus or mouth.

Later symptoms can include rashes, sometimes with spots on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet; swollen lymph glands; fever; headaches; tiredness; and wart-like growths in skin folds.

Syphilis is preventable through practising safe sex, such as using a condom or oral dam, and having regular sexually transmitted infection (STI) check-ups.

The illness can be detected through a blood test and treated with antibiotics.

The MoH is also urging pregnant women to test for syphilis in the first trimester of pregnancy as part of routine antenatal care.

Early detection and treatment of syphilis in pregnancy is highly effective in protecting babies from infection. Pregnant women who are unsure if they have been tested, or have concerns about STIs, can ask for a syphilis blood test at any time.

"Syphilis is preventable and can be treated," said Manatū Hauora director of public health Dr Nicholas Jones.

"Syphilis infections have been rising globally, including in New Zealand. People need to be aware that there is increased risk of infection during sex and consequences can be serious.

"Many people with syphilis do not have any symptoms or have only minor symptoms that may go unnoticed. Testing and treatment for syphilis is a crucial part of control of the disease, along with condom use."