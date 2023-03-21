New Zealand
Tokomaru Bay cut off more than a month after Cyclone Gabrielle

8:57pm

The beachside community of Tokomaru Bay, on the East Coast, remains cut off in the weeks following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tokomaru Bay is normally accessed via State Highway 35, up the coast from Gisborne, or around the cape from Whakatāne.

There are no other public roads into the community.

Now, convoys are being escorted through the area on forestry roads.

TVNZ Chief Correspondent John Campbell joined one of the convoys to observe the scale of the damage caused by last month's cyclone.

To see the devastation wrought on Tokomaru Bay, watch the video above.

