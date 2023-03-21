Robertson's breakdancing allowed at All Blacks - on one condition

He's only just been confirmed in the role but already one of the most important questions around Scott Robertson's tenure as All Blacks coach has been answered - yes, he can still breakdance.

Robertson was named Ian Foster's successor in Wellington at a New Zealand Rugby press conference this afternoon after coming out on top in a well-debated selection process ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.

During the press conference, much of the formalities were covered; how much it meant to Robertson to be named, how delighted NZR were to have him on board and how big it all was for the future of the All Blacks.

But near the end of the press conference, one of the biggest pressing issues for Kiwi rugby fans was finally addressed by 1News Sport reporter Victor Waters.

"Will your breakdancing tradition continue with the All Blacks?"

Scott Robertson celebrates with Canterbury after the 2015 ITM Cup Premiership final. (Source: Photosport)

Waters' question got a laugh from Robertson although he appeared to not have an answer ready.

Thankfully, he received a blessing from NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy.

"Only when he wins the World Cup," Reddy said.

"Every for years is okay for me," Robertson jokingly added.

Robertson has been breakdancing after winning titles since his coaching career began, busting out the moves for the first time when Canterbury won the ITM Cup Premiership in 2013 in his first year as head coach.

It's one of the reasons, along with his impressive winning resume, why he has become a fan favourite and many thought he should've been made All Blacks coach sooner after he missed out in his first attempt to Foster - an admiration he says he has truly appreciated.

"At times it felt like an election," Robertson said of trying to become All Blacks coach.

"There's no voting boxes or anything but, you know, we're just passionate, aren't we? People have got their opinions and the ones that were positive, that's great, and I know not 100 per cent of the crowd are going to be on your side but they're passionate.

"They want what's best for the country just like I did.

"I love it."