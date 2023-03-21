New Zealand's best hot cross bun revealed

New Zealand's best hot cross bun for 2023 has been revealed.

As revealed on Breakfast this morning, the winner of this year's Great Hot Cross Bun competition is Auckland's Daily Bread.

"Our recipe for hot cross buns this year is something quite special," baker Patrick Welzenbach said.

"Made with sourdough, plenty of butter and a focus on building from scratch. Using a mix of Mauri and Farmers Mill NZ spray-free flour, a special in-house blend of spices and fruit, along with our good as gold orange and cardamom glaze, made with fresh oranges from Gisborne.

"The buns themselves are the fluffiest we've ever tried, with our spice mix creating a fine balance between the fruit and sweeter aspects of the bun."

Coming in second was Nada Bakery of Wellington, followed by Copenhagen Bakery of Christchurch.