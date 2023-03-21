New Zealand
1News

New Zealand's best hot cross bun revealed

9:12am
Daily Bread's hot cross buns

Daily Bread's hot cross buns (Source: 1News)

New Zealand's best hot cross bun for 2023 has been revealed.

As revealed on Breakfast this morning, the winner of this year's Great Hot Cross Bun competition is Auckland's Daily Bread.

"Our recipe for hot cross buns this year is something quite special," baker Patrick Welzenbach said.

"Made with sourdough, plenty of butter and a focus on building from scratch. Using a mix of Mauri and Farmers Mill NZ spray-free flour, a special in-house blend of spices and fruit, along with our good as gold orange and cardamom glaze, made with fresh oranges from Gisborne.

"The buns themselves are the fluffiest we've ever tried, with our spice mix creating a fine balance between the fruit and sweeter aspects of the bun."

Coming in second was Nada Bakery of Wellington, followed by Copenhagen Bakery of Christchurch.

New ZealandFood and Drink

SHARE

More Stories

App selling discounted surplus food expands into South Island

App selling discounted surplus food expands into South Island

Foodprint was launched in 2019 and now has 350 eateries across the country on the mobile app.

Sun, Mar 19

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

Food company Goodman Fielder says the decision is expected to result in 90 jobs being cut from sites in Palmerston North and Oamaru.

Fri, Mar 17

Whittaker's announces price rise coming next week

Whittaker's announces price rise coming next week

Fri, Mar 17

Why chocolate milk has more health stars than regular milk

Why chocolate milk has more health stars than regular milk

Thu, Mar 16

Monster Energy threatens Porirua brewery over charity beer

Monster Energy threatens Porirua brewery over charity beer

Wed, Mar 15

Chocolate company alters website amid Pineapple Lumps re-coating claims

Chocolate company alters website amid Pineapple Lumps re-coating claims

Tue, Mar 14

2:05

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks from Hutt Valley

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks from Hutt Valley

13 mins ago

Bat used to hit opponent as Melbourne club cricketers lose the plot

0:12

Bat used to hit opponent as Melbourne club cricketers lose the plot

29 mins ago

Harry Potter, Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies

Harry Potter, Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies

44 mins ago

One person dead after crash at Kerikeri residence

One person dead after crash at Kerikeri residence

58 mins ago

The world's happiest countries in 2023 revealed

1:40

The world's happiest countries in 2023 revealed

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video