Climate crisis: Hipkins, Shaw respond to grave IPCC report

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have defended their track records on the climate crisis after the world's scientists issued a grave warning in a newly released IPCC report today.

Scientists in the IPCC's latest report suggest that there's still an opportunity for governments around the world to limit warming to below 1.5 degrees.

It comes after flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle ravaged parts of the North Island, while the Hipkins' cost-of-living "policy bonfire" burned through several climate policies.

Speaking on Breakfast, both emphasised that the current Government had done more for emissions reductions than any other in the past 30 years.

"That's not to say there's not a lot more work to be done," Hipkins added. "don't accept that we're lagging behind. I accept that we've got a big challenge ahead."

But the PM stressed he was running a "responsible government" and that there was a focus on the "most cost-effective way" to reduce emissions and fight climate change.

He said climate change was "one of the major areas of focus" for his government.

"I don't accept that it's an either-or. It is possible to reduce carbon emissions and still have cost-of-living front and centre of the government's focus," he said.

As part of the IPCC report, scientists have stressed that reducing emissions lies in a global effort towards more climate-resilient development.

Practices include switching to cleaner energy, fewer private motor trips, more efficient use of land in cities, and changes in the building and food sector.

Hipkins continued: "We have to look at how we can reduce carbon emissions in the most cost-effective way possible. That's what a responsible government will do.

"The programs that I announced we weren't going to proceed with last week weren't particularly cost-effective.

"There was a very large price tag for them. And a relatively small contribution that they were going to make to our overall emissions reductions."

As an example of an effective policy, Hipkins suggested that New Zealand had "one of the highest uptakes of electric vehicles in the world" and that there were policies delivering "much better bang for buck" for transport emissions.

Transport remains the country's second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of the PM's climate policy purge and "bread and butter focus", the Government has scrapped or shelved four climate-focused transport priorities.

These have included a mandate for fuel companies to add biofuels to petrol, the "cash for clunkers" scheme to upgrade people from polluting vehicles, a low-emissions social-leasing car scheme, and the improvement of provincial public transport systems.

At the same time, Hipkins extended the fuel excise duty discount until June, which officials have warned will likely increase to heightened emissions.

Working with Labour means 'ups and downs' - Shaw

Green Party co-leader James Shaw told Breakfast that he was "very proud" of the progress that had been made while he was Climate Change Minister.

"You know, every relationship has its ups and downs. And obviously, in any governmental arrangement, you don't agree on everything," he said of his relationship with Labour.

Shaw said: "I'm very proud of the work that we have done over the course of the last five and a half years… Things are changing. They're just not changing at the scale and the speed with which we need them to change."

The Climate Change Minister pointed to the Government's achievements on legislated emissions targets and the clean car discount as examples of success.

He said the new IPCC report was a warning for countries to "lift our game".

"I think every country, including our own, does need to take it on board and to say that we need to lift our game," he said. "Particularly to make sure that we're actually delivering on the commitments that we've already made."

"It is going to take some tough decisions over the coming years in order for us to be able to bring down our emissions in line with what the science says that we have to."

In the past week, the Greens co-leader hit back at "visionless government" as part of his pitch to voters ahead of what the party has dubbed a "climate change election".

"If we had ministers who were in Cabinet and we have a broader set of responsibilities, I think that we would be taking a significantly greater amount of action on climate change," he told Breakfast.

Last July, Shaw himself faced the possibility of a leadership challenge after a minority of Green delegates voted to raise the issue amid complaints from party faithful he was not moving quickly enough on climate action.