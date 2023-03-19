Politics

rnz.co.nz

'It's not enough': Greens lay down climate change election challenge

52 mins ago
Marama Davidson and James Shaw.

Marama Davidson and James Shaw. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Green Party have told other parties to come to the table with faster, bolder climate action if they want their support at the election.

Co-leader James Shaw — who is also the climate change minister — said the 2023 election would be a climate election at a gathering in Auckland for the party's "State of the Planet" speech.

"I am proud of what we have achieved with the governments we have been given. I am proud that over the last five years we have taken more action on climate change than the past 30 years of governments combined," he said.

"But it's not enough. I do not want another generation to have to bear the burden of slow progress."

The speech comes at the end of a week which started with the Government dumping or deferring a number of emissions reduction-focused policies, including the clean car upgrade scheme and the container return scheme.

While the prime minister gave the Greens a heads up, he did not consult with them, breaching the co-operation agreement. Te Pāti Māori also called for Shaw to stand down over the policy purge.

Shaw said the Greens would set out a plan to cut climate pollution over the next few months, and are planning to get Green ministers into Cabinet.

"To any political party that wants the Green Party's support to form a government after the election, let us put it as simply as we can: The Green Party will not accept anything less than the strongest possible climate action. The stakes are too high, the consequences of failure too great."

Co-leader Marama Davidson said many people were struggling to put food on the table and pay the bills.

"We can address climate change and inequality at the same time."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsClimate Change

SHARE

More Stories

Govt exploring options after Onslow hydro plant cost balloons

Govt exploring options after Onslow hydro plant cost balloons

The plant would act as a gigantic hydro power storage plant, representing a huge step in transitioning away from fossil fuels.

6:42am

2:20

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

She made history as the first woman electorate MP to represent Whangārei and the first Labour MP for Whangārei in over 45 years.

Fri, Mar 17

Stuart Nash demoted but keeping remaining portfolios

Stuart Nash demoted but keeping remaining portfolios

Fri, Mar 17

3:29

'It's pretty brutal': Outgoing MP Todd Muller on politics

'It's pretty brutal': Outgoing MP Todd Muller on politics

Fri, Mar 17

3:11

Ex-National Party leader Todd Muller to retire from politics

Ex-National Party leader Todd Muller to retire from politics

Fri, Mar 17

'It's just taking too long': Wairoa presses PM on cyclone aid

'It's just taking too long': Wairoa presses PM on cyclone aid

Fri, Mar 17

1:18

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Special Lotto draw raises over $11m for cyclone relief

Special Lotto draw raises over $11m for cyclone relief

33 mins ago

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt in Bay of Plenty swarm

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt in Bay of Plenty swarm

52 mins ago

'It's not enough': Greens lay down climate change election challenge

'It's not enough': Greens lay down climate change election challenge

11:52am

Kiwi academic: Oral exams an alternative in AI era

6:25

Kiwi academic: Oral exams an alternative in AI era

11:25am

Taylor Swift plays 44 songs during three-hour tour opener

Taylor Swift plays 44 songs during three-hour tour opener

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video