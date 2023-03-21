Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Cameron Diaz may never appear in another film

1:47pm
Cameron Diaz.

Cameron Diaz. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Cameron Diaz is reportedly unlikely to return to Hollywood for another film.

The 50-year-old actress - who has Raddix, three, with Benji Madden - recently ended her acting hiatus in order to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Back In Action - but Cameron won't return to Hollywood for another film.

A source told DailyMail.com: "These back-to-back ten-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix."

Cameron hasn't appeared in a movie since starring in 2014's Annie. But the blonde beauty is now determined to focus on her family life.

The insider added: "Cameron loves being a mum more than anything in the world."

The actress doesn't feel as though she has anything left to prove in the movie business.

The source said: "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."

By contrast, another source previously insisted that Cameron was "having a blast" amid her acting return.

The insider explained: "Cameron has been filming in London for several weeks. She was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited."

The actress has been joined by her family in the UK capital over recent weeks, and the Hollywood star has also loved being back on a movie set.

The source said: "Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it. They have been doing a lot of nighttime filming.

"It hasn't bothered her, because she is jet-lagged anyway. Her family is with her for support."

What's more, Cameron has loved working with Jamie, 55, on the movie.

The source shared: "Everyone loves working with them. They are both incredibly hard working and never complain. Cameron is a sweetheart on the set. She is super chill and down to earth."

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE

More Stories

Harry Potter, Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies

Harry Potter, Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies

Grant, 56, also appeared in Willow and Labyrinth.

12:04pm

Sam Neill says he's 'not afraid to die'

Sam Neill says he's 'not afraid to die'

The 75-year-old actor - who recently revealed that he's received treatment for stage-three blood cancer - says he'd still love to live for "another decade or two".

Mon, Mar 20

Sam Neill's message to fans after revealing health battle in new book

Sam Neill's message to fans after revealing health battle in new book

Sun, Mar 19

Kiwi actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

Kiwi actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

Sat, Mar 18

2:13

Ben Affleck explains reason for 'grouchy' Grammys face

Ben Affleck explains reason for 'grouchy' Grammys face

Fri, Mar 17

Review: What is even the point of Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Review: What is even the point of Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Thu, Mar 16

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Councillor’s frustration at 'systemic issues' with Auckland's ferries

Councillor’s frustration at 'systemic issues' with Auckland's ferries

14 mins ago

Credit Suisse takeover: Will it calm financial fears?

Credit Suisse takeover: Will it calm financial fears?

18 mins ago

New details on second Gloriavale Christian Community revealed

1:55

New details on second Gloriavale Christian Community revealed

38 mins ago

Colorado dentist fatally added cyanide to wife's protein shakes

Colorado dentist fatally added cyanide to wife's protein shakes

44 mins ago

Image of man sought over 'violent' Queenstown bar assault released

Image of man sought over 'violent' Queenstown bar assault released

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video