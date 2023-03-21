Bikes back for Team New Zealand with relaunch of winning boat

Team New Zealand's America's Cup winning boat Te Rehutai is ready to go back on the water - with bikes on board.

The AC75 emerged from the shed after a long hibernation on Monday and has been upgraded to meet the latest America's Cup rule changes to act as a bridge between the last Cup and the next one in Barcelona in 2024.

While the team won't reveal all the changes that have been made since the winning the Auld Mug in 2021 one of the more obvious changes is the installation of bikes as a power source as opposed to the former grinding pedestals.

Crew sizes for the 37th America's Cup have been reduced by three and Team New Zealand's cyclors have played an important role in the implementation of the new systems that the team will get to try out when a favourable weather window arrives.

"It's no secret that most, if not all, of the teams are going down the cyclor path in their AC75 designs for Barcelona," cyclor Simon van Velthooven said.

"Obviously we have some experience with cycling from the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, but that was six years ago now, so we have been working closely with the designers to create the most efficient systems possible.

"However, in saying that, this won't change the fact that as cyclors we will still be required to push ourselves to the physical limit each time we are onboard, but it will be a welcome change from the long hours spent on a stationary bike in the gym each week. So, we are all chomping at the bit to get back in the saddle so to speak."

For Team New Zealand having previously focused on the commissioning of their smaller AC40's as well as a block of two boat testing and race simulation, getting 'the big boat' back out presents yet another step up in intensity for the team in an ever-decreasing timeline towards Barcelona.

"It is a mindset change and step up for everyone," captain Spencer Loxton said.

"It's a big boat relative to what we have had, and it opens up a whole heap more jobs for everyone. It is the next phase for the campaign so focus and attention to detail to get the most out of our testing period is important."

Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge explained the scale of work that has gone into getting Te Rehutai onto the water.

"As always, this has really been a full team effort in the shadows to get Te Rehutai back out sailing again. From the team of boat builders at our production facility that have quietly undertaken the refit over the past few months, to our designers and engineers that have pushed the envelope of design as usual and of course the shore crew that work tirelessly to reach such critical deadlines. It is something this team can be proud of for just one minute before focusing on what will be a very intense period of sailing over the coming while."

Te Rehutai will be the third AC75 back on the water for the 37th America's Cup campaign, following Alinghi in Barcelona and American Magic in Pensacola.

rnz.co.nz