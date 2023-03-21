Bat used to hit opponent as Melbourne club cricketers lose the plot

One person suffered minor injuries after a suburban Melbourne cricket final descended into violence.

7 News reports a fight broke out after a Camrea player hit the winning runs against Lalor at the HLT Oulton Reserve.

A fielder appeared to take exceptions to a batsman's celebrations and the pair clashed, with the batter appearing to hit his rival with his bat.

Other players and even spectators got involved.

The match was being live streamed - the feed was pulled down as the fight carried on.

7 News reports a man in his 20s received medical attention from paramedics.

The North Metro Cricket Association is investigating but police say no charges have been laid.