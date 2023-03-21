'Anyone missing a cat' - cabin crew's odd mid-flight announcement

Passengers on a flight from Ontario International Airport, California to New York were interrupted by an odd in-flight announcement - there was a loose cat on board.

Author and columnist Yi Shun Lai posted a photo to Twitter of a member of the JetBlue cabin crew holding the cat - named Brian - after he escaped from his carrier.

"On last night's @JetBlue flight, ONT-JFK: 'Is anyone missing a CAT. A grey-and-white CAT'. Yes I woke up for this," Lai wrote.

On last night’s @JetBlue flight, ONT-JFK: “Is anyone missing a CAT. A grey-and-white CAT.” Yes I woke up for this. pic.twitter.com/XE5ywPM9x7 — Yi Shun Lai (賴儀遜) (@gooddirt) March 17, 2023

In an update, she said the owners had been found - Brian had escaped from his carrier and was roaming the plane.

Lai's tweet went viral, with Brian's owners saying he had escaped through a loose flap on his cat-backpack.

"Thank you for all the love, he's safe & sound but definitely not sorry," Alexis wrote.

Brian escaped from his carrier on our red-eye home from Ontario, California. Maybe cat backpacks aren’t the most practical for 8hr flights but he certainly has no regrets besides getting caught https://t.co/UfHpITOaTK — Alexis (@prof_goddess) March 18, 2023

Many airlines in the US allow small cats and dogs in the cabin - for a fee - provided they are in approved carriers.