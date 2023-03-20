Yellow Audi TT sought after drive-by shooting in New Plymouth

Police are seeking a yellow Audi TT in connection with a drive-by shooting in New Plymouth early Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant Drew Bennett said at least two shots were fired from the vehicle at around 4.30am, aimed at an address on Penrod Drive and a car in the driveway.

"Thankfully, no one was injured despite people being home at the time," Bennett said.

"Police are making good progress into our investigation but are appealing for any sightings of a two-door yellow Audi TT between 2.30am and 4am in the New Plymouth, Bell Block and Waitara areas."

Bennett says early inquiries established, in police's opinion, that the incident was unlikely to be random or tied to gang activity.

"We are following a number of lines of inquiry and want to assure the public we are treating this matter extremely seriously," they said.

"We are also asking for any residents in the Bell Block area around Penrod Drive, Wills Road and Mangati Road who have heard or seen the shooting and, importantly, anyone with private CCTV to contact police urgently."