Knock, knock: Alligator bites Florida man after he opens door

A Florida man was greeted and bitten by a large alligator after he opened his front door earlier this week.

Resident Scot Hollingsworth said he had been watching TV with his wife when he heard a bump at the front door, according to local TV station WKMG.

"I suspect I surprised the alligator as much as he surprised me," he told the news station.

"I jumped up and headed over and opened the door, stepped out while trying to reach the lights and barely got out the door and got my leg clamped on, and [it] started shaking really violently."

"It happened so quickly, wasn’t a whole lot [of time]. It was just total surprise and shock."

Prior to being bitten in the upper thigh, the Florida man said he had seen alligators around his house but that previously, they had always "kept their distance".

Hollingsworth was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated. The gator was then euthanised by a trapper from the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, WKMG reported.