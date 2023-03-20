Immigration 'reviewing' Posie Parker's entry to NZ

Immigration New Zealand says it's reviewing whether controversial speaker Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, will be able to enter the country.

Over the weekend, a demonstration involving the controversial anti-trans rights speaker in Melbourne was attended by neo-Nazis.

Today, officials told 1News that they were now looking into whether Keen-Minshull would be allowed into the country "in light of the events at the weekend".

Keen-Minshull is the holder of a United Kingdom passport, meaning she's able to travel to New Zealand without needing to apply for a visa in advance.

However she'll still need to apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which requires the applicant to declare any previous convictions or removals/exclusions from other countries.

Immigration New Zealand told 1News that Keen-Minshull is the holder of a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

"INZ is now reviewing whether in the light of the events at the weekend Ms Keen-Minshull is still able to travel to New Zealand on the basis of the NZeTA that she holds without obtaining a visa first."

Victoria looks to ban Nazi salute in public

Victoria's Attorney-General Jacyln Symes has confirmed the Daniel Andrews government will legislate a ban on the public display of the Nazi salute, after a neo-Nazi protest on the steps of state parliament on Saturday.

According to SBS, About 30 people from the National Socialist Movement arrived in support of Keen-Minshull on Spring Street in Melbourne's CBD.

The group reportedly held signs calling transgender people offensive names, and repeatedly performed the Nazi salute.

According to the Age, Symes said “the behaviour we saw on the weekend was disgraceful and cowardly”.

“It’s clear this symbol is being used to incite hatred not just towards Jewish people but our LGBTIQ+ community and other minority groups.

“Victorians have zero tolerance of this behaviour and so do we. That’s why we’ll expand our nation-leading legislation banning the Nazi Hakenkreuz to include the Nazi salute – because everyone deserves to feel safe, welcome and included in Victoria.”

Over the weekend, Premier Daniel Andrews tweeted his disgust at the protest.

"Nazis aren't welcome," he wrote

"Not on Parliament's steps. Not anywhere."

Victoria's Opposition Leader's also expressed support for a ban in the last 24 hours.