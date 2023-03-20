Covid-19: 24 deaths, 11,171 new community cases reported

The number of new Covid-19 community cases has remained mostly steady in the past week, while 24 more people have died with the virus.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, March 13, to Sunday, March 19.

The rolling average of new daily cases is 1593, as compared to 1632 in the prior week. A total of 11,171 new community cases have been reported — as compared to 11,544 before.

Twenty-four more people with the virus have died – as compared to 22 deaths in the preceding week.

Of the people who have died, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s, and seven were aged over 90. Thirteen were women, and eleven were men.

One was from Northland, one was from Bay of Plenty, three were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, five were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, five were from Canterbury, one was from West Coast, four were from Southern.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2586.

Last week's positive cases are located in Northland (312), Auckland (3216), Waikato (681), Bay of Plenty (379), Lakes District (225), Hawke's Bay (286), MidCentral District (393), Whanganui (127), Taranaki (289), Tairāwhiti (86), Wairarapa (106), Capital and Coast (743), Hutt Valley (346), Nelson Marlborough (403), Canterbury (1978), West Coast (146), South Canterbury (211) and Southern District (1219).

As at midnight Sunday, there were 200 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.