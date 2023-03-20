New Zealand
1News

Covid-19: 24 deaths, 11,171 new community cases reported

1:05pm
A man takes a Covid test.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The number of new Covid-19 community cases has remained mostly steady in the past week, while 24 more people have died with the virus.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, March 13, to Sunday, March 19.

The rolling average of new daily cases is 1593, as compared to 1632 in the prior week. A total of 11,171 new community cases have been reported — as compared to 11,544 before.

Twenty-four more people with the virus have died – as compared to 22 deaths in the preceding week.

Of the people who have died, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s, and seven were aged over 90. Thirteen were women, and eleven were men.

One was from Northland, one was from Bay of Plenty, three were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, five were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, five were from Canterbury, one was from West Coast, four were from Southern.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2586.

Last week's positive cases are located in Northland (312), Auckland (3216), Waikato (681), Bay of Plenty (379), Lakes District (225), Hawke's Bay (286), MidCentral District (393), Whanganui (127), Taranaki (289), Tairāwhiti (86), Wairarapa (106), Capital and Coast (743), Hutt Valley (346), Nelson Marlborough (403), Canterbury (1978), West Coast (146), South Canterbury (211) and Southern District (1219).

As at midnight Sunday, there were 200 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.

New ZealandCovid-19

SHARE

More Stories

National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

National leader Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

Luxon is currently in Wellington.

Mon, Mar 13

Covid-19: Two people in 30s among 22 deaths, 11,544 cases

Covid-19: Two people in 30s among 22 deaths, 11,544 cases

The numbers cover the week from Monday, March 6 to Sunday, March 12.

Mon, Mar 13

Current school Covid protections 'unacceptable' - researchers

Current school Covid protections 'unacceptable' - researchers

Sat, Mar 11

9:08

Covid-19: Child under 10 among 18 deaths, 11,453 new cases

Covid-19: Child under 10 among 18 deaths, 11,453 new cases

Mon, Mar 6

Covid-19: Child under 10 among 40 deaths, 9100 new cases

Covid-19: Child under 10 among 40 deaths, 9100 new cases

Mon, Feb 27

Kiwis aged 30 plus able to get bivalent Covid booster from April

Kiwis aged 30 plus able to get bivalent Covid booster from April

Thu, Feb 23

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Salsa dancing spiders among 600 new species found in Australia

Salsa dancing spiders among 600 new species found in Australia

25 mins ago

Ian Foster hints at more All Blacks management departures

Ian Foster hints at more All Blacks management departures

37 mins ago

Firearms advocates question police figures over licensing fees

Firearms advocates question police figures over licensing fees

56 mins ago

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

1:37pm

Concerns for Auckland teen not seen by family for over a week

Concerns for Auckland teen not seen by family for over a week

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video