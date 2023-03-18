New Zealand
One ticket wins $15.5m in must-win Lotto charity draw

36 mins ago
A Lotto ticket being printed.

(Source: Lotto NZ)

One ticket has won $15.5 million in tonight's must-win Lotto draw.

Half of the ticket proceeds will go towards Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

The winning numbers are: 37, 17, 4, 27, 38, 11, Bonus 26, Powerball 3.

The big winner shared Lotto First Division with one other ticket, which takes home $500,000.

The $15.5m winning ticket was bought on MyLotto by a Canterbury player.

Strike's top prize wasn't won.

A Lotto spokesperson said although they won't have the final amount raised for the cyclone relief appeal until Sunday, they're expecting a figure similar to their 2011 Christchurch earthquake appeal — around $8 million.

Tonight's must-win draw was won by a ticket which struck Powerball's First Division, meaning they got all six Lotto numbers and the Powerball.

