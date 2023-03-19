New Zealand
Police identify body found in West Auckland waterway

9:17pm

Police have identified a person found dead in a West Auckland waterway after earlier appealing for the public's help.

The body was found in a waterway near Edmonton Road, Henderson shortly before 10am yesterday, police said.

Police are treating the death as "unexplained".

"Police would like to thank the Public who came forward and assisted Police in identifying the man. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Police said earlier: "The deceased is a tall young man of heavy build, with medium-length black hair to below his ears. He is possibly of Polynesian descent.

The ring from the dead person's left hand.

The ring from the dead person's left hand. (Source: Supplied)

"He was wearing blue jeans and a light-brown tartan shirt, and the brown boots pictured. He was wearing the ring pictured, on his left hand."

The dead person's boots.

The dead person's boots. (Source: Supplied)

"Enquiries continue to determine the circumstances of this incident," police said.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

