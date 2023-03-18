Three arrested as cash, drugs and firearms seized

Three men have been arrested in Gisborne and Tauranga as police continue Operation Kōtare.

In a statement, police said multiple search warrants were executed on Friday morning, where $40,000, 16 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms were seized.

The drugs and money were found at the Gisborne address while the firearms were found at the Tauranga address.

Three men have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes including possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of firearms.

Inspector Darren Paki said methamphetamine causes "huge" amounts of harm to whānau and communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Gangs are involved in the distribution and supply of meth at every level," Paki said.

"Illegal firearms are also a commodity that gang members value and use to commit crimes of violence, and it is pleasing to see more firearms taken off the street so that members of our communities can feel safer."

Paki said Operation Kōtare would "continue to reduce the harm that gang members cause in communities through their actions of supplying methamphetamine and committing acts of violence.

"We are totally committed to keeping our communities safe by disrupting and preventing gang harm."

The arrests come just a week after 10 people were arrested, also as part of Operation Kōtare.

rnz.co.nz