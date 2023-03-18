New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Three arrested as cash, drugs and firearms seized

8:56am
Police found $40,000, 16 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms at a home in Gisborne.

Police found $40,000, 16 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms at a home in Gisborne. (Source: 1News)

Three men have been arrested in Gisborne and Tauranga as police continue Operation Kōtare.

In a statement, police said multiple search warrants were executed on Friday morning, where $40,000, 16 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms were seized.

The drugs and money were found at the Gisborne address while the firearms were found at the Tauranga address.

Three men have been arrested and charged with a number of crimes including possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of firearms.

Inspector Darren Paki said methamphetamine causes "huge" amounts of harm to whānau and communities.

"Gangs are involved in the distribution and supply of meth at every level," Paki said.

"Illegal firearms are also a commodity that gang members value and use to commit crimes of violence, and it is pleasing to see more firearms taken off the street so that members of our communities can feel safer."

Paki said Operation Kōtare would "continue to reduce the harm that gang members cause in communities through their actions of supplying methamphetamine and committing acts of violence.

"We are totally committed to keeping our communities safe by disrupting and preventing gang harm."

The arrests come just a week after 10 people were arrested, also as part of Operation Kōtare.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car, police seek driver

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car, police seek driver

A person was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

4 mins ago

Man shows up at Porirua police station with serious injuries

Man shows up at Porirua police station with serious injuries

The man has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

8:02pm

West Auckland gunman dies in hospital after being shot by police

West Auckland gunman dies in hospital after being shot by police

7:03pm

3:14

West Auckland shooting: Man fired at police and public during chase

West Auckland shooting: Man fired at police and public during chase

3:15pm

3:14

Second arrest made after Dunedin drive-by shooting

Second arrest made after Dunedin drive-by shooting

2:16pm

Witness says man fired gun into roof of West Auckland petrol station

Witness says man fired gun into roof of West Auckland petrol station

1:43pm

0:48

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car, police seek driver

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car, police seek driver

5 mins ago

Finlay Christie: No 'x factor', just hard work

Finlay Christie: No 'x factor', just hard work

16 mins ago

FIFA announces huge increase to prize money for Women's World Cup

FIFA announces huge increase to prize money for Women's World Cup

33 mins ago

Travellers still dealing with Cook Strait ferry cancellations

Travellers still dealing with Cook Strait ferry cancellations

58 mins ago

Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick star, dies at 60

Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick star, dies at 60

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video