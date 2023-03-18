New Zealand
Swarm of 40 earthquakes recorded in Bay of Plenty overnight

21 mins ago
Geonet recorded more than 40 earthquakes since the early hours of this morning.

A swarm of earthquakes rocked areas across the Bay of Plenty overnight.

The first was a magnitude 3.4 tremor at 3:29am on Saturday morning.

It was three kilometres deep and 25 kilometres southwest of Whakatane, near Kawerau.

The largest have been a magnitude 4.8 and a magnitude 4.6.

In an update of Twitter, GeoNet posted a picture of the seismic record showing evidence of swarm activity.

A spokesperson said residents in the area don't need to be alarmed.

They said: "Feeling earthquakes close together in time can be unsettling, but this is typical activity for the area, and our team is keeping an eye on things."

This swarm is in a similar area to a series of quakes that occurred in 2018 and 2019.

