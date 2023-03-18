Swarm of 40 earthquakes recorded in Bay of Plenty overnight

A swarm of earthquakes rocked areas across the Bay of Plenty overnight.

Geonet recorded more than 40 earthquakes since the early hours of this morning.

The first was a magnitude 3.4 tremor at 3:29am on Saturday morning.

It was three kilometres deep and 25 kilometres southwest of Whakatane, near Kawerau.

A swarm of earthquakes has been occurring tonight south west of Kawerau, felt across the Bay of Plenty. We have recorded more than 40 earthquakes so far, the largest of which have been a M4.8 and M4.6. This swarm is in a similar area to swarms that occurred in 2018 and 2019. 1/2 — GeoNet (@geonet) March 17, 2023

The largest have been a magnitude 4.8 and a magnitude 4.6.

In an update of Twitter, GeoNet posted a picture of the seismic record showing evidence of swarm activity.

A spokesperson said residents in the area don't need to be alarmed.

They said: "Feeling earthquakes close together in time can be unsettling, but this is typical activity for the area, and our team is keeping an eye on things."

This swarm is in a similar area to a series of quakes that occurred in 2018 and 2019.