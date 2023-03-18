Photos: Pasifika Festival celebrated at Auckland's Western Springs

Pasifika Festival kicked off at Auckland's Western Springs this morning.

The two-day celebration of Pacific Island culture is expected to draw thousands of visitors, with more than 100 stalls selling food, art and clothing. There are performances across eight stages.

Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Hawai'i, Kiribati, Niue, Samoa, Tahiti, Tokelau, Tonga and Tuvalu are showcased at the event.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said this afternoon the festival's "vibe is incredible".

Asked what his favourite part of the event was, he said: "Just seeing people together, in a really chilled out, relaxed environment having a good time, spending time with their loved ones, their families and just really celebrating culture."

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is open from until 6pm today and from 10am to 4pm tomorrow.