Paul Coll fights back to win Canary Wharf Classic in UK

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll has won the Canary Wharf Classic in London after pulling off a resounding comeback over Joel Makin in four games.

Coll fell behind in the first game to the Welshman but came back to win 7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 in 82 minutes in what was a replay of last year's Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham.

Despite losing the first game and Makin controlling the flow of the match, Coll showed his class to recover and deliver when it counted.

"For us to play in front of a packed stadium is awesome," Coll said.

"The support was 50/50 almost more for Joel. Courtesy for Joel he's had a great run of results."

ADVERTISEMENT

Coll reached the final after surviving a marathon five game win over Ali Farag, whereas Makin looked to be hurting a little from his semifinal win against Mostafa Asal.

"Tough stretch for Joel - he beat the one and two in the world so credit to him," Coll added.

"It's a battle. It's what we train for. I knew Joel was going to come out and give it everything, this is what we train for."

The win will be a big boost for Coll who is currently World No.5 in a hotly-contested race for the top spot.

The title is also good build up for next month's British Open in Birmingham where Coll is the two-time defending champion.