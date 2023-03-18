Other Sport
Paul Coll fights back to win Canary Wharf Classic in UK

3:56pm
Paul Coll (left) and Joel Makin (right) in action during the final of the Canary Wharf Classic.

Paul Coll (left) and Joel Makin (right) in action during the final of the Canary Wharf Classic. (Source: PSA)

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll has won the Canary Wharf Classic in London after pulling off a resounding comeback over Joel Makin in four games.

Coll fell behind in the first game to the Welshman but came back to win 7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 in 82 minutes in what was a replay of last year's Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham.

Despite losing the first game and Makin controlling the flow of the match, Coll showed his class to recover and deliver when it counted.

"For us to play in front of a packed stadium is awesome," Coll said.

"The support was 50/50 almost more for Joel. Courtesy for Joel he's had a great run of results."

Coll reached the final after surviving a marathon five game win over Ali Farag, whereas Makin looked to be hurting a little from his semifinal win against Mostafa Asal.

"Tough stretch for Joel - he beat the one and two in the world so credit to him," Coll added.

"It's a battle. It's what we train for. I knew Joel was going to come out and give it everything, this is what we train for."

The win will be a big boost for Coll who is currently World No.5 in a hotly-contested race for the top spot.

The title is also good build up for next month's British Open in Birmingham where Coll is the two-time defending champion.

Kiwi cyclist Ally Wollaston wins gold again in the omnium

Australian smashes record for world's longest surfing session

Slingsby's Aussies hope to spoil Kiwis' homecoming in SailGP

NZ junior ice hockey team wins gold at world championships

NZ's top athletes end summer in style despite pesky rain

King in the Ring champ 'pretty confident' of tying Adesanya record

