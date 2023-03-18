New Zealand
Early ticket purchases encouraged for tonight's $15m Lotto draw

By Casper McGuire
35 mins ago
A Lotto ticket being printed. (Source: Lotto NZ)

Lotto is expecting higher-than-average demand for tonight's $15 million jackpot, from which half of the ticket proceeds will go towards cyclone relief.

It is encouraging people to get their tickets early for the special Lotto draw.

However, a spokesperson for Lotto New Zealand told 1News they're confident MyLotto services, which have gone down before big draws previously, can handle the demand.

The spokesperson said although they won't have the final amount raised for the appeal until Sunday, they're expecting a figure similar to their 2011 Christchurch earthquake appeal — around $8 million.

Saturday's draw must be won, Lotto announced — meaning if no one hits Powerball in Division One, the $15 million prize will roll down to the next winning Powerball division.

It comes after Powerball rolled over on Wednesday night.

Strike has also rolled over, leaving a combined prize pool of $16.3 million in tonight's draw. Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $300,000.

