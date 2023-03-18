Rugby
Kini Naholo set on scoring to his own tune at Hurricanes

24 mins ago

It didn’t take long for the Cake Tin DJ to dust off a New Zealand rugby classic in last night’s big win over the Waratahs, although it was the first time Hurricanes fans have had a chance to belt it out.

The White Stripes’ “Seven Nations Army” became a rugby anthem in the 2010s thanks to some creative new lyrics and the barnstorming runs of Waisake Naholo.

Although the Highlanders winger has since departed the Super Rugby scene, his younger brother Kini Naholo is now cementing his own legacy.

"He's obviously older than me and bigger than me too,” Naholo told 1News before of his Hurricanes debut last night.

“I'd probably take him in speed though – I reckon I'm faster than him at the moment.”

Good news for rugby fans who love to whip out a chant.

"I don't want to think about it too much,” Naholo said of the Naholo-White Stripes tune.

“Sometimes the boys try and mock me and play the song."

Kini Naholo.

Kini Naholo. (Source: Photosport)

There was no mocking last night though with Naholo scoring two tries in his Hurricanes debut.

It was a promising start to his time in Wellington after injury setbacks slowed his progress and left him unable to show his potential at the Crusaders and Chiefs.

"I'm in touch with the physio a lot more nowadays,” he said.

“I listen to my body more in the last couple of years, I tried to push my body even though I'd have a niggle.

“I never thought my career would be over, I always had faith that I had a lot to offer in this game. My confidence has gone a bit with the injuries but I’m picking it up again.”

Kini Naholo celebrates with teammates after scoring.

Kini Naholo celebrates with teammates after scoring. (Source: Photosport)

Thankfully he has someone in his corner who knows all about overcoming serious injuries to continue their rugby career, with older brother Waisake famously overcoming a broken leg in time to be part of the All Blacks’ winning Rugby World Cup campaign in 2015.

"I asked him how he dealt with his injuries and stuff, he tells me to keep doing rehab and stuff, keep doing small things,” Naholo said.

“We're pretty close – I talk to him everyday."

And if he ever needs a reminder, Hurricanes fans have a tune ready.

