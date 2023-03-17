Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

It's just four months out from the Netball World Cup but Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua feels she needs a lift in the playing level currently being displayed in the ANZ Premiership.

The domestic competition is after all where she will select her side from to defend their title in South Africa this July.

But to do that, Taurua told 1News she needs more.

"This moment of time when they are with the clubs is when we would expect shifts," Taurua said.

"Then when we finish ANZ there's another big block and I'm pretty confident that we can shift again.

"But the work needs to be done now."

It's been an explosive start for some sides to this year's ANZ Premiership with multiple blowout scorelines already recorded just two rounds into the new season.

Unfortunately for the Southern Steel, they've been the ones on the receiving end of most of them with three losses by 20 goals or more already.

Taurua said the rough start could still serve the Steel in the long run if they get their heads right.

Dame Noeline Taurua. (Source: Photosport)

"It's the making of the individual or the team as to how they pull themselves out of it," she said.

The Steel's most recent loss — a 74-40 blowout against the Stars — came at the hands of Maia Wilson and Elle Temu.

Wilson shot a career-best 59 goals in the match while Temu was dominant on defence with nine intercepts, four gains and three rebounds in her 50th ANZ Premiership match.

The performances didn't go unnoticed.

"We're talking about trying to get those world class standards up and I think there's been individuals who have been able to do that," Taurua said.

But there's another, well-known factor Taurua is keeping her eye on as the competition progresses.

"If they're not fit enough and can't do that and can't handle the loads in ANZ, well, I was going to say something… but it's just not going to happen!"

A brutal but honest truth from a coach intent on another World Cup win.