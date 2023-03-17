Second arrest made after Dunedin drive-by shooting

A second person has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Dunedin last week.

Officers had been called to Thomas Burns Street last Friday after several reports of shots being fired from a moving vehicle at around 4.40pm.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and is currently before the courts.

Now, a second 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to prevent the course of justice.

Police arrested the man yesterday after they conducted searches, recovering what they believe was the vehicle and gun used in the incident.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

The 25-year-old has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on April 4.