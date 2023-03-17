New Zealand
Search underway for potential dead body in water off Gisborne

8:56pm
Rescue helicopters are currently searching for what could be a dead body in the water near Gisborne.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said a passenger aboard the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship reported seeing a dead body in the water, which is when the search began.

The operation is currently taking place 46km off the coast, with search and rescue helicopters scanning the area.

Flight trackers show multiple helicopters in the region.

Police say they were notified of the sighting but weren't on the ground.

