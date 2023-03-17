Blues greats trade stories and banter at reunion for 2003 title

The Blues are preparing for an important game this weekend with a replay of last year’s final on the cards but this week they had some extra inspiration around Eden Park.

The Blues hosted a reunion this week to celebrate their 2003 championship-winning team with all the club legends in attendance.

Ali Williams, Doug Howlett, Steve Devine and many others were in attendance and the old teammates even got together to ship in and bring back legendary winger Rupeni Caucaunibuca for the occasion.

With so many iconic names under one roof, who better to send out than 1News Sports presenter Andrew Saville and it didn’t take long for him to catch some ribbing as well.

