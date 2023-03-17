Rugby
1News

Blues greats trade stories and banter at reunion for 2003 title

52 mins ago

The Blues are preparing for an important game this weekend with a replay of last year’s final on the cards but this week they had some extra inspiration around Eden Park.

The Blues hosted a reunion this week to celebrate their 2003 championship-winning team with all the club legends in attendance.

Ali Williams, Doug Howlett, Steve Devine and many others were in attendance and the old teammates even got together to ship in and bring back legendary winger Rupeni Caucaunibuca for the occasion.

With so many iconic names under one roof, who better to send out than 1News Sports presenter Andrew Saville and it didn’t take long for him to catch some ribbing as well.

Watch the video above to see the celebrations – and banter.

RugbyBlues

SHARE

More Stories

Aupiki players come together for trainings - regardless of team

Aupiki players come together for trainings - regardless of team

With Super Rugby Aupiki running for only five weeks teams have a limited training window, however the Auckland rugby hub has opened its arms to players across the region.

8:30pm

2:01

Analysis: The player the Crusaders cannot afford to be without

Analysis: The player the Crusaders cannot afford to be without

Richie Mo'unga, due to leave the Crusaders at the end of the season, has never been so important to the franchise, writes Patrick McKendry.

2:41pm

20 All Blacks named in starting XVs for Blues-Crusaders clash

20 All Blacks named in starting XVs for Blues-Crusaders clash

Thu, Mar 16

'We've got a plan' - Blues confident they can counter Crusaders

'We've got a plan' - Blues confident they can counter Crusaders

Tue, Mar 14

Super Rugby power rankings: How Fijian Drua humbled the champs

Super Rugby power rankings: How Fijian Drua humbled the champs

Mon, Mar 13

Blues hold off Hurricanes to win ill-disciplined clash

Blues hold off Hurricanes to win ill-disciplined clash

Sat, Mar 11

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

China leader Xi to visit Moscow in show of support for Putin

China leader Xi to visit Moscow in show of support for Putin

32 mins ago

Horse's owner insists napping Cambridge stallion isn't dead

Horse's owner insists napping Cambridge stallion isn't dead

52 mins ago

Blues greats trade stories and banter at reunion for 2003 title

2:11

Blues greats trade stories and banter at reunion for 2003 title

9:00pm

Displaced Hawke’s Bay families wonder where to turn next

2:29

Displaced Hawke’s Bay families wonder where to turn next

8:56pm

Search underway for potential dead body in water off Gisborne

Search underway for potential dead body in water off Gisborne

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video