Black Caps start strongly amid blustery Wellington weather

Devon Conway's half-century has helped power the Black Caps to 155 for two at the end of a weather-affected day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington.

Sent into bat on a green pitch after rain washed away the first session, Conway scored a majestic 78 in difficult conditions.

He and Tom Latham put on 87 for the first wicket, before Latham was caught at deep square leg for 21.

Conway and Kane Williamson kept the momentum going through until tea, with Conway bringing up his eighth half century in Test cricket and his second on his home ground.

Seemingly destined for a century, he was dismissed for 78 with a smart caught and bowled by spinner Dhananjaya de Silva.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williamson (26no) and Henry Nicholls (18no) saw the Black Caps through until play was halted for bad light shortly after 6pm, with Nicholls lucky to survive a dropped catch by wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka.

Play never restarted and the umpires called stumps before 7pm.