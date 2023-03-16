New Zealand
Watch: Seal charges at Christchurch surfer

By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Presenter
7:38am

A surfer enjoying some waves in Christchurch was taken by surprise when a territorial local decided to chase them from the water — capturing the entire ordeal on camera.

Auckland man Jacob Rackham and a friend were out on their usual surf in Banks Peninsula when a seal appeared to defend its territory and charged at them.

"I definitely thought I was in danger," he told 1News.

In the video, which Rackham filmed on a mouth-mounted camera, the seal can be seen leaping out of the surf and charging at him.

"I don't remember a thing. I jumped off my board and used it to distance myself as it lunged at me. Once it went under again, I jumped on and boosted for shore," he said.

"The scary part — it was fight or flight, so we swam 150 metres back to shore."

Rackham said he panicked but saw the seal had backed off to the right.

The 20-year-old student, who studies law and commerce at Canterbury University, posted the clip on TikTok — with many suggesting the seal appeared to be chased by a shark.

The surfer said he had earlier spotted the then-friendly sea creature, which roared at him until it randomly chased him.

"When you surf in the South Island, seals are everywhere, and often they'll swim alongside you — I'm used to swimming with them."

