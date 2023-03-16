Trump claims Queen among powerful people who 'kissed my ass'

Former US president Donald Trump said Queen Elizabeth II was among the powerful people who "kissed my ass" as he promotes his soon to be released book of private letters.

Speaking to right-wing news outlet Breitbart, Trump said the book of his correspondences with celebrities and world leaders would reveal "a very fascinating life".

"I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass," Trump said during a phone interview yesterday.

Donald Trump Jr., one of Trump's sons, also gave his thoughts on what the new book will reveal.

"My father has lived an amazing life and has been around some of the most interesting people in the world," Trump Jr. told Breitbart News.

"It’s amazing how quickly their adoration of him changed when he ran for office as a Republican. Letters to Trump shows you exactly how they felt about him and how phoney their newfound disdain truly is."

Letters to Trump includes private correspondence with former presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Richard Nixon, along with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson. There are letters from the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as foreign leaders, including former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

The book, which will be released April 25, features around 150 letters, along with commentary and photos.

The book will cost US$99 (NZ$162) or US$399 (NZ$655) for a signed edition.