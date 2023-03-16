No tsunami threat to NZ after 7.0m Kermadec Islands earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Kermadec Islands this afternoon according to the National Emergency Management Agency.
The quake struck the island group just before 2pm today at a depth of 22 kilometres.
USGS has the earthquake measured as being 7.0 in magnitude, with the US tsunami advisory originally posting a provisional tsunami threat for islands in the area shortly after the earthquake.
This has since been cancelled.
The earthquake struck 1075km north-east of Whakatane, according to GeoNet.
