No tsunami threat to NZ after 7.0m Kermadec Islands earthquake

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Kermadec Islands this afternoon according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

The quake struck the island group just before 2pm today at a depth of 22 kilometres.

USGS has the earthquake measured as being 7.0 in magnitude, with the US tsunami advisory originally posting a provisional tsunami threat for islands in the area shortly after the earthquake.

This has since been cancelled.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.0 earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands.

Remember, if an earthquake is long or strong, get gone.

For more info about tsunami preparedness go to https://t.co/Gn7YO8831i — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The earthquake struck 1075km north-east of Whakatane, according to GeoNet.