New Zealand
1News

No tsunami threat to NZ after 7.0m Kermadec Islands earthquake

3:08pm
Kermadec earthquake.

Kermadec earthquake. (Source: US Tsunami advisory.)

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Kermadec Islands this afternoon according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

The quake struck the island group just before 2pm today at a depth of 22 kilometres.

USGS has the earthquake measured as being 7.0 in magnitude, with the US tsunami advisory originally posting a provisional tsunami threat for islands in the area shortly after the earthquake.

This has since been cancelled.

The earthquake struck 1075km north-east of Whakatane, according to GeoNet.

New ZealandNatural Disasters

SHARE

More Stories

PM announces $2.75m shipping route for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay

PM announces $2.75m shipping route for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay

The coastal shipping route would help get products including vegetables, meat, wool, timber and wine out of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

2:45pm

2:25

Aucklander yet to see relief payment despite sleeping on camp chair

Aucklander yet to see relief payment despite sleeping on camp chair

Erena Tanabe's first-floor unit was inundated during the 27 January floods; it then flooded a week later. It was then targeted by thieves.

2:07pm

Over $200k a month spent on generators amid Auckland wastewater woes

Over $200k a month spent on generators amid Auckland wastewater woes

6:00am

1:40

Environmentalists despair at state of Gisborne river following cyclone

Environmentalists despair at state of Gisborne river following cyclone

6:21pm

More than 80 breaks to Auckland's wastewater network after storms

More than 80 breaks to Auckland's wastewater network after storms

Wed, Mar 15

2:41

Study finds Cyclone Gabrielle rainfall affected by climate change

Study finds Cyclone Gabrielle rainfall affected by climate change

Wed, Mar 15

1:55

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Qld baby in coma after swallowing battery that burnt hole in throat

Qld baby in coma after swallowing battery that burnt hole in throat

15 mins ago

Police use Maccas trays to move cars stranded in flooding

Police use Maccas trays to move cars stranded in flooding

28 mins ago

Data of more than 300k customers stolen in Aussie finance service hack

Data of more than 300k customers stolen in Aussie finance service hack

38 mins ago

US cops revive 2-year-old overdosing on fentanyl

US cops revive 2-year-old overdosing on fentanyl

52 mins ago

'I stuffed up': Nash on resignation as police minister

0:44

'I stuffed up': Nash on resignation as police minister

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video