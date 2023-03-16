New Zealand
1News

Newmarket beauty store robbed twice in early morning smash and grabs

By Devin Pike, Digital Reporter
5:30pm

A beauty store in Auckland's Newmarket was robbed twice in the early hours of Thursday morning after an initial smash and grab left it with a gaping hole where the front door used to be.

The Beauty Store owner Steve Wilkins told 1News his shop was first broken into around 3.30am, with hairdryers, straighteners and haircare products taken.

CCTV footage provided by the shop shows a man arriving on a scooter, smashing the front door with a hammer, jumping over the counter and packing shelf items into a bag before running away in under a minute.

About an hour later, a man and a woman entered the store, with both of them loading products into their bags.

The man kicked open a glass cabinet and grabbed the contents.

All involved left their faces uncovered and were clearly visible on the stores CCTV cameras.

In total, Wilkins said around $20,000 worth of product was taken from his store.

Wilkins says staff received alerts on their phone of the break-in, while he was told by friends that were walking in the area.

The Beauty Store had a similar break-in at its old location in Mt Wellington a couple of years ago, and this morning's incident brought back feelings of devastation for Wilkins.

"Newmarket's been struggling, even where we are on Broadway... this [retail crime] has been a serious issue for months and the Government isn't doing anything about it," he said.

Wilkins said a forensics expert visited the store to take a blood sample from the smashed glass, but otherwise no police or local security visited the premises.

"It appears [the offenders] cut themselves from the glass, DNA and fingerprints have been taken from it," he said.

Police said in a statement that the incident was under investigation and they are appealing for footage and information from the public.

Information can be provided by dialling 105, or can be shared anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

