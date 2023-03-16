New footage shows police raid, arrests after violent NSW kidnapping

Dramatic new footage has emerged showing the moment NSW police officers arrested six men and raided a home after the alleged kidnapping and torture of a 26-year-old Sydney man.

Dozens of armed police were involved in the top secret rescue mission, using flash grenades to storm the hostage house.

Police said Peter Vuong had his teeth removed by his captors, who demanded AU$5 million (NZ$5.3 million) for Vuong's release.

"We cut ur boy up bit by bit until you give us what we want", a text message sent from an encrypted device read, 9News reports.

"You have 24h to cough up something nice."

The six men charged with various weapons and kidnapping offences are aged between 19 and 21.

"This is a very serious crime. The level of violence displayed was extreme," Detective Superintendent Joe Doueihi said yesterday.

Police allege the captors also placed a gun in Vuong's mouth at times during his six day ordeal, 9News reports.

It's not clear why Vuong was targeted, police said.

Investigations are continuing with police expecting further arrests.