Lomax, Havili become latest All Blacks to decide rugby futures

Another two All Blacks have decided their post-World Cup future with Tasman duo David Havili and Tyrel Lomax re-signing with New Zealand Rugby and their respective Super Rugby teams.

The Crusaders announced Havili's decision to stay until 2025 this morning, saying the 28-year-old is "a key senior player" for them after debuting for the franchise back in 2015.

"From when I was a young kid, I’ve always wanted to play professional rugby," Havili said.

"To have the opportunity to play for my three favourite teams – Tasman, the Crusaders and the All Blacks – for a few more years is special and something that I didn’t want to give up just yet."

David Havili, left, and Ardie Savea react to the defeat in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was delighted with the news, saying Havili was "extremely passionate and cares deeply about his teammates".

“Dave brings so many different qualities to a team. He challenges you, he pushes you, just like he does on the field because he cares,” Robertson said.

"To coach someone that has multiple skills, that can play in so many different positions at a world class level, is so unique.

"He has a skill factor, but a toughness factor too. He’s tough as a trainer, tough as a player, and tough on himself. He’s got true grit in him."

Further north, the Hurricanes are celebrating Lomax recommitting to the club until 2026.

“My family and I are very happy to have re-signed with Tasman, the Hurricanes and NZR – three outfits I feel very privileged to represent,” Lomax said.

Lomax joined the Hurricanes in 2020 after launching his Super Rugby career in Melbourne but has since gone on to become a regular in All Blacks squads.

Tyrel Lomax makes a run for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

“Tyrel has been an integral part of our pack and our scrum over the last couple of years," said Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland.

"Over the last 12 months he has also been outstanding for the All Blacks. So it's massive for the Hurricanes to have him as the cornerstone of our pack.”