Two injured and roads closed after rural Whanganui crash

4:12pm
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image)

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image) (Source: 1News)

Two people have been injured in a vehicle collision at a rural intersection southeast of Whanganui.

Emergency responders were called to the crash at about 2.05pm at the intersection of Wanganui Road and Gowers Road in the rural town of Turakina.

Police say "initial reports" suggest one person suffered serious injuries and another person has sustained moderate injuries.

"The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays," police said.

The serious crash unit has been notified of the crash.

The town of 1000 people is about 30 kilometres from Whanganui.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

