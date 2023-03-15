New Zealand
Public transport fares to rise in Auckland next month

10:06am
Public transport fares in Tāmaki Makaurau will rise by about 6.5% from April 2, Auckland Transport said this morning.

"The fare increase, which is the first in two years, will add no more than 20 cents per journey while half price fares remain in place."

The average increase has been kept below inflation and operating cost increases, AT interim chief executive Mark Lambert said, but the move reflects a "significant" difference between costs and funds.

"The cost of operating a bus, train, or ferry service has increased significantly since 2021," Lambert said.

"However, with multiple Covid-19 lockdowns in that time and an increase in people working from home, the number of people catching public transport and paying fares has also reduced.

"This leaves a significant funding gap, we are seeking extra funding from multiple sources but unfortunately a small percentage of this funding gap has to be covered by customers."

Shorter distance fares will increase by more, about 8%, while longer distance fares will increase by 3% to 5%.

"Some out zone fares [will be] remaining at current levels, reflecting AT's commitment to making public transport more accessible for Aucklanders who need to travel further," the organisation added.

It comes amid widespread complaints by passengers about delays and cancelled services.

Multiple people who travel along the city's Northern Busway have reported seeing up to six buses in a row skip stops as they're too full.

"Everyone is standing, all packed together, and all it would take is a small accident to cause injury," one commuter told 1News.

In today's announcement, Lambert acknowledged recent issues with Auckland's public transport.

"With significant bus driver and ferry crew shortages, along with KiwiRail's Rail Network Rebuild, the level of service has simply not been the same as our customers are used to," he said.

"I want to assure Auckland that we are doing everything possible to get our public transport back on track."

Also today, it was revealed the cost of Auckland's City Rail Link had blown out by $1b, with the company asking the Crown and Auckland Council for more funding.

Half price fares are in place until June 30.

