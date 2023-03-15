New Zealand
Printed AA maps to be discontinued after 100 years

9:00pm

For almost a century, they've been a reliable companion for drivers who needed help on the road. But soon, the AA's maps and travel guides will be no more.

The AA has announced that they will stop printing their paper maps and guides, citing changing habits and preferences of their customers. Maps are free for AA members.

The organisation's Greg Leighton told Seven Sharp that the maps from the 2023 season would still be available for a couple of months to come.

"It is a sad day, but we've still got plenty of guides and maps that'll see us through the next several months, and the season officially comes to an end in September," he said.

Having been printed since the 1920s, the maps have helped countless travellers explore New Zealand’s scenic routes and attractions over its century-long production runs.

However, many drivers are now opting for more convenient options, such as smartphones with GPS navigation. Apps like Google Maps now offer live turn-by-turn directions, real-time information on traffic conditions, road closures, weather forecasts and nearby services.

"The technology has changed," Leighton said. "They're more up to date, they're more accurate, and we will be telling our members [about them]."

